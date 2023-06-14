Kerala Congress Block-level Rejig Fuels Power Tussle Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Why you're reading this: Factional feud in the Kerala Congress unit has erupted less than a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Although, it's not new in the Congress in Kerala. This time, the two rival groups within the party led by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, widely called the 'A' and 'I' factions, have revolted against the state leadership led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and leader of the opposition VD Satheesan over the appointment of new block level presidents.

3 things you need to know:

The Congress had recently announced 283 block presidents in Kerala

The 'A' and 'I' factions led by Chandy and Chennithala alleged that they were not consulted before the appointment

Rival factions 'A' and 'I' have come together to revolt against KPCC chief Sudhakaran and LoP Satheesan

Block-level rejig triggers power tussle

Recently, Sudhakaran took to Facebook and shared the names of 113 block presidents which escalated revolt in the state Congress. Factions led by Chandy and Chnnithala have alleged that they were not consulted before the appointments. Due to similar infighting in the Kerala Congress unit, the block-level appointments were due for over two years.

The Congress party has 283 block units in the state of Kerala that comes under 14 District Congress Committees (DCCs). Party leaders familiar with the matter have claimed that 170 block-level presidents were selected without any dispute. The power tussle erupted when Sudhakaran announced the name of the remaining 113. The Kerala Congress leadership consulted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Kerala Congress affairs in-charge Tariq Anwar before announcing the names.

'A' and 'I' group joins hand against the top brass

Anwar attempted to solve the power tussle between the Chandy and Chennithala factions with the state leadership. However, it has not helped. While expressing his displeasure over the appointments, Chennithala mentioned that the list of names doesn't have fair representation. Meanwhile, former state Congress chief MM Hassan, who belongs to the Chandy faction, has alleged Sudhakaran of making the list unilaterally. The row has also led to 'A' and 'I' factions led by Chandy and Chennithala joining hands together against Sudhakaran and Satheesan, the duo leading Congress in Kerala since the party's debacle in the 2021 assembly polls.