Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran Slams State Govt For Reinstating M Sivasankar

A day after the Kerala government reinstated IAS officer M Sivasankar, who earlier served as the Principal Secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, state Congress president K Sudhakaran questioned the state government, alleging that both the state and the Centre are jointly trying to clear the Kerala gold smuggling case against the CM office. Sivasankar remained under suspension for around a year-and-a-half.

Speaking to Republic, state Congress president K Sudhakaran said, "Reinstating reason I am not aware of. The case is still pending, How can this Govt take him? Trial has not started, how come they took. This is a tricky policy of Kerala govt and BJP in centre. They are jointly trying to clear the case against CM office and his men."

Sivasankar's arrest in Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. On July 16, 2020, Vijayan announced the suspension of Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with Sarith and Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold smuggling case.

The neighbours of Swapna Suresh have reportedly seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often which was allegedly used for planning smuggling operations. According to sources, he was initially questioned by the Customs about the appointment of Suresh, her dubious education certificates and her role in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. Meanwhile, Republic TV learnt that Arun Balachandran, who help the gold smuggling accused to obtain a flat opposite the state secretariat, was removed from his post in the state government on the instruction of Sivasankar.

Sivasankar's recovered WhatsApp chat with Suresh

However, a WhatsApp chat accessed by the authorities indicates that Sivasankar had himself asked Balachandran to arrange for the flat. As per the ED, Sivasankar asked Suresh and his Chartered Accountant Venugopal to open a joint locker where the proceeds of crime are believed to have been stored. After the Kerala HC rejected the suspended bureaucrat's anticipatory bail plea on October 28, he was arrested by the ED in connection with the gold smuggling case.

While the agency got his remand on three occasions, Sivasankar was finally sent to judicial custody on November 12. Subsequently, the Customs department arrested him in connection with the gold smuggling case on November 24. While he was granted bail in the gold smuggling case registered by the ED as well as the Customs on January 25, he remained in custody owing to his arrest in the dollar smuggling case. He finally walked free on February 3 after being granted relief in this case.

(Image: ANI/PTI)