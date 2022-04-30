Kerala Congress Claims 'CPI(M) Promoting Gujarat Model' And Helping BJP To Win State Polls

In a major development, Congress politician and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan, while speaking to reporters in Thiruvalla, alleged that there is a connection between the CPI(M) government of Kerala and the BJP. The allegation comes in the wake of Kerala's Chief secretary's visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat in order to study the dashboard system of the western state. The Kerala LoP asserted that the Chief secretary's visit was the continuation of a years-long "unholy" relationship between the Left and the saffron party in the southern state.

LoP Satheesan spoke about Kerala's Chief Secretary's visit to Gujarat and connected the same to the upcoming polls in the state, as he alleged that the trip to Gujarat by the state's highest-ranking official was part of a plot by the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kerala to provide national recognition to the saffron party's rule ahead of the state's Assembly elections that will take place later this year. Congress leader Satheesan seemed unhappy with the official's visit and questioned the state government's 'Kerala model' and claimed that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is now promoting the 'Gujarat mode' of development.

The Congress leader said, "The wicked objective of the Marxist party was to defeat the Congress and bring the BJP back to power again in that state."

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy praises Gujarat model of development

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy who was on a visit to Gujarat from April 27 to April 29 praised the development model of the state. He said, "The systems are working very smoothly. I am very happy with its working. It has been done in a good manner. The system is good as officers can track their own performance and it also ensures that services are delivered to the people. It also helps in receiving feedback which will be used for implementation. It is a good digital system."

Kerala BJP chief welcomes state government official's Gujarat visit

Kerala BJP President K Surendran applauded Kerala's progressive choice to approach a BJP-ruled state to learn about the Gujarat development model of administration and asserted that the CPI(M) government will recognise the Gujarat model as the best form of governance. He went on to say that the government of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should now officially admit that the Kerala model of governance is a failure. The state government's approach to learning governance wisdom from Gujarat was also praised by BJP leaders.

“It's a welcome step that at last Pinarayi Vijayan government has recognised Gujarat development model. State Government has sent a delegation to Gujarat to learn about their model. It's a pearl of belated wisdom from the Kerala government to recognise the Gujarat model. It's also clear that the Kerala model is a failure," the Kerala BJP chief had said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

