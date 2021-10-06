Kerala Congress Leader PV Balachandran Resigns, Says 'Party Has Lost Direction'

Continuing on a series of setbacks for the Congress party in Kerala, former Wayanad District Congress Committee president PV Balachandran on Tuesday resigned from the party. Balachandran had been associated with Congress for 52 years. Explaining his decision to resign, PV Balachandran said that the party has lost direction.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member Balachandran added that the party failed to stop the BJP’s growth. He also slammed the Congress leadership and said that they failed to address the common man’s issues.

"The majority and minority communities are moving away from the Congress and the people would not stand with a party which has lost its direction. Congress failed to block the growth of the BJP," Balachandran told reporters after he filed his resignation. He added, "Congress leadership failed to take stand on people's issues. He said he is quitting 52 years relation with the party because he could realise that party was not able to function in accordance with the interest of party workers".

Congress Leaders defect to CPI(M)

Earlier on Tuesday, Mahila Congress Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary Reshmi called quits on the party and joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist). KPCC general secretary KP Anil Kumar had resigned from Congress and joined the CPI(M) earlier in September. PS Prasanth, who was expelled from the party after making "wild allegations" against the party leadership had also joined CPI(M). General secretary Rathikumar G was another leader who quit Congress to join CPI(M). Following the large migration in the recent months, CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan had said that the party will hold a reception for its newest members who quit Congress to switch sides.

Crisis continues for Congress in Punjab

In a major development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Kuljit Nagra, and Ravneet Bittu. As per Republic sources, Rahul Gandhi in his meeting with Punjab CM Channi & others is likely to decide the name of the new chief of PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee). It is pertinent to mention here that various attempts by the Congress High Command and the Punjab CM were made to pacify Navjot Singh Sidhu to take back his resignation.

However, Channi's firm stance on the appointment of APS Deol as Punajb's Advocate General and Iqbal Singh Sahota as Punjab DGP did not make a breakthrough. Even many senior Congress leaders including Sunil Jakhar backed Channi's decision and slammed Sidhu to undermine the authority of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PV Balachandran/Facebook/ANI)