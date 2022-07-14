Kerala Congress Leader Says 'no Difference Between RSS & SDPI'; 'Both Dividing People'

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan lambasted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and ruling CPI-M, labelling the organisations as 'extremist'.

Speaking to Republic, VD Satheesan drew a parallel between RSS, SDPI and CPI(M) and called them extremists who are killing innocent people. "The RSS, SDPI and CPM are the same. They are extremists. They are making explosives killing innocent people." Referring to SDPI and RSS, he said, "Both-- majority communalism and minority communalism are dangerous."

The Kerala Leader of the Opposition further claimed that RSS and SDPI are helping each other. "RSS and SDPI are appearing to be enemies but in fact, they are helping each other. One group's mischief helps another. All parties (political) must keep away from these forces," VD Satheesan told Republic. "No differences between RSS and SDPI. They both are dividing people. They are raising provocative slogans and involved in violence," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Vijayan had also made a similar attack on RSS and SDPI, by claiming both SDPI and RSS were responsible for disturbing the law and order situation in the state, leading to increasing violence.

'CM Pinarayi Vijayan won with support from RSS': Satheesan

VD Satheesan slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and claimed that the CM won with support from RSS. Satheesan recalled the history and said that in 1977, Kerala's first CM EMS Namboodiripad has told CPM to align with RSS to defeat Congress which was in the power at that time in the state.

"In 1977, EMS had told to align with RSS to defeat Congress. Also, CM Pinarayi Vijayan shared the stage with RSS in koothuparambu. He won with RSS support. Now it's surprising that he is schooling Congress about RSS," Satheesan said.

Satheesan also reacted to a case filed by the RSS against his alleged remarks related to the organisation's ideologue M S Golwalkar and said that he will fight legally. "I stand by my statement. Will fight it legally," he said.

RSS files case against Sathesaan

Earlier in July, former Kerala Minister Saji Cherian made controversial remarks against the Indian Constitution and said that it looted people. Satheesan slammed Cherian and compared the latter's remark with Golwalker's ideology. "Our allegation was his (Cherian) speech was having a resemblance with the ideology of the Sangh Parivar. What RSS founder Golwalkar said in his book 'Bunch of thoughts'- the same opinion is there," he told Republic.

RSS objected to this remark of Satheesan on Golwalkar and filed a case against him stating that the allegations made by him on Golwalkar were "false and untrue".

Satheesan had already said he stood by his statement that the remarks against the Constitution by the former minister were from a book penned by RSS ideologue Golwalkar.