Kerala: Congress MP Hibi Eden Calls SFI A 'terror Outfit', Demands Party To Be Banned

Congress MP from Kerala, Hibi Eden, on Wednesday, termed the CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) a ‘terrorist organisation’ while addressing the Lok Sabha. Alleging that the members of the SFI were committing countless crimes in the state, Eden demanded that the students’ union party must be banned in the state.

The Congress MP’s comments came after a recent event came to light where the party members were seen brutally attacking leaders of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), including a female leader.

Hibi Eden raised the issue of a female leader of the Congress-backed KSU being “brutally” beaten up, allegedly by the activists of SFI at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking on the issue, Eden said that SFI must be banned in the state “like a terrorist organisation”, alleging its members of attacking rival political party members. While presenting the case, the Congress MP also referred to the students’ party members as 'SFI goondas' that commit crimes.

Ban the SFI in Kerala and declare it as a terrorist organization. @cpimspeak encourages its student leaders to behave like goondas inside colleges and commit heinous crimes against fellow students.

Urging intervention from the Central Govt in this matter.@IYC @INCIndia @nsui pic.twitter.com/lZWg9fRkmG — Hibi Eden (@HibiEden) March 16, 2022

“I would like to draw the attention of the House to a very important matter, a heinous crime committed by the goons of the Students Federation of India in Trivandrum government law college… KSU union president Safna and her colleagues were brutally beaten up by the SFI goondas in the state,” he said.

Crimes committed every day by SFI is unimaginable: Hibi Eden

"SFI in Kerala should be banned like a terrorist organisation because the number of crimes committed every day by this particular organisation is unimaginable," he said.

Eden further accused the state government of backing the violent group and said that the students of SFI were ganging up to attack other party members with support from the CPI(M) government. The Congress MP called on the Centre to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the student group.

Earlier, Eden had shared a video clip of the alleged attack on the KSU leaders on social media. Sharing the video of the brutal attack, the Congress MP said that he 'strongly condemned the attack'. He had also termed the attacking law students as SFI goons and lamented the state's law and order under the CPI(M) government.

The Congress party of Kerala also attacked the state government over the issue and questioned the women's safety ensured by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

