Kerala Congress President Demands Disciplinary Action Against Rebel Leader K V Thomas

Amid rumblings over Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas' growing ties with the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M), Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against Thomas for defying the party's order and attending a seminar held at the CPI(M) Party Congress in Kannur on Saturday, April 9.

In the letter, Sudhakaran demanded the AICC Interim President to announce stern punishment against the rebel Congress leader Thomas, who had attended the opposition party’s seminar, despite being told not to. In recent years, Sudhakaran had advised party leaders in Kannur not to attend the seminar because the ruling CPI(M) has allegedly killed over 80 Congressmen in political violence in recent years.

Kerala Congress President demands befitting action against KV Thomas

Demanding befitting punishment for former Union Minister, Sudhakaran wrote, "As you are aware, the KPCC leadership had unanimously decided not to accept the invitation to the Party Congress of CPI(M) which is being held in Kannur, the district where 80 Congressmen have been brutally murdered by CPI(M) over the past years. However, KV Thomas, former Union Minister and an AICC member, attended the seminar held at the Party Congress of CPI(M) on 09/04/2022."

Sudhakaran further mentioned that the rebel leader had been denouncing the party’s ideology over the last few days. "He had also addressed press conferences over the last two days, denouncing the ideological position of the Congress party and its political agenda. During his interactions with the media, he has made belittling statements against the AICC and State leadership, which has deeply hurt the sentiments of party cadres and the families of martyrs who gave their lives for the existence of our party," KPCC President wrote.

Rebel Congress leader calls Kerala CM 'Pride of India'

Furthermore, the schism between the party and Thomas became public after he referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "pride of India" and praised him while speaking at the CPI(M)'s Party Congress seminar.

Thomas has been at constant loggerheads with Congress. On this incident, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, recommending a "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against senior Congress leader K V Thomas, alleging that his decision to attend a seminar organised by the CPI(M) in Kannur was a "pre-planned" one.

The CPI(M) hosted a lavish reception on Friday for Congress leader KV Thomas, who arrived in Kannur on Friday night for the seminar in Kerala's Kannur district