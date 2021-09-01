Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran spoke out about the factional fight inside Congress in Kerala. The fight was over the selection of 14 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents announced on Saturday. To show his legitimacy, he kept a list of people suggested by Oommen Chandy for the role of DCC presidents in his diary. Sudhakaran said that he showed this diary to prove his argument. He further stated that no one would leave the party, since all disputes surrounding the DCC reform had been resolved.

Addressing the media in Kannur on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said, "I showed the diary page since Oommen Chandy said the discussion did not take place. I did that to clarify that discussion had taken place with him and I had noted down the names suggested by him. It was to prove my credibility."

After veteran Congress leader AV Gopinath announced his desire to resign from the party's primary membership, KPCC president said he believes Gopinath will return to the party shortly. Sudhakaran also denied rumours that RSP, a UDF constituent, was withdrawing from the front lines. He stated that there are no such concerns as the media has portrayed and that it is only natural for constituent partners to raise concerns about issues in Congress. He went on to say that he doesn't want to make a public remark on RSP right now and that he'll talk to RSP leadership about it.

Senior Congress leaders in Kerala, including Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, had already criticized the state leadership for failing to hold proper talks prior to the appointment of new DCC presidents. In response to the allegations, Sudhakaran stated that the meetings with Chandy and Chennithala were held twice and that he had even written down the names offered by Chandy in his journal. The said notebook was also shown to the media by the KPCC president.

The election of new DCC presidents sparked an open revolt in the party's state unit between the current leadership and the Ramesh Chennithala-Oommen Chandy pairing. Senior leaders believe that no consultations with them took place before the list was finalised. Both Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan have responded harshly to these assertions, indicating that they will not bend to the demands. They are also said to have sought the assistance of the party's top leadership in order to take strong measures against the groups. The list of DCC presidents is viewed as evidence of the leadership's support. The AICC has also issued a strong warning to state leaders about making public statements. Following that, they reportedly met with Tariq Anwar, the AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, and Rahul Gandhi.

Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan stated that the list was compiled following a series of meetings. This was previously unheard of. That was what the party workers desired, according to Satheesan. Following Ramesh and Chandy, group loyalists have spoken out against Satheesan and Sudhakaran, causing the KPCC to prohibit its leaders from discussing the issue on television. K P Anil Kumar and K Sivadasan Nair, two senior leaders in the party, were suspended for speaking their views in public during a television channel debate on Saturday evening.

