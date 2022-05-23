Kerala Congress Protests Against Centre, State On Fuel Prices, Calls It 'direct Robbery'

The party workers of the Kerala Congress campaigned against the state and the central government on fuel prices and said tax terrorism still continues. As a part of the protest, leaflets were also distributed at numerous petrol fuel pumps. The Kerala Congress President MLA Shafi Parambil on May 23, Monday said the reduction in the excise duty by the centre is too little however it has come as a relief. Yet Parambil termed the fuel price action by state and centre as Tax terrorism.

MLA Parambil said, "Tax terrorism still persists in the case of petrol and diesel. It cannot be denied that the reduction now announced by the Central Government is small but a relief. Even at this moment, the state government levies a tax of Rs 24.32 per litre on petrol. It charges Rs 18.07 per litre of diesel,"

'State's decision to cut VAT is an act of direct robbery of the people': Kerala Congress President

He also levelled a major charge on the state's finance minister for engaging in a direct robbery after the state's decision to slash the VAT, "The state finance minister without any hesitation says that we have reduced one rupee and two rupees in fuel prices. It has not been reduced by the state. This is a direct robbery. People are being pickpocketed. This cannot be accepted for any reason," he added.

Kerala reduces VAT on fuels

Following the centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 respectively, Kerala was the first state to respond and reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Kerala finance minister hailed the fuel price revision however said it was too little given the massive increases of excise duty in the past, according to PTI.

"The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. The Kerala government welcomes the decision," Balagopal said in a statement...state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively," he said.

IMAGE: ANI