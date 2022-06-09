Congress Brings Pots Of 'Gold Biryani' To Drive Home Claims Against Kerala CM Vijayan

After the allegation of Swapna Suresh against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam case, the state Congress wing on Thursday staged protests in Thiruvananthapuram demanding his resignation. The Kerala Congress Mahila wing, as well as Youth Congress, staged protests in Kerala's capital where a scuffle broke out between the party workers and police. As the protestors tried to march ahead with their protest and break the barricades, the police use water cannons on the Congress workers. Interestingly, the protest witnessed biryani vessels - big pots - being brought to the protest site filled with gold coloured boxes resembling gold bricks, to drive home the point that an allegation along those lines was levelled against the Chief Minister. A similar protest was later witnessed in Kochi.

As per the visuals, the youth Congress workers were seen shouting anti-CM Pinarayi Vijayan slogans and demanding the CM to resign from the post after the allegation levelled by Swapna Suresh in the Kerala gold scam case. Before the scuffle that broke out between the youth Congress workers and police personnel, the Mahila Congress took a jibe at Kerala CM and organised the "Briyani challenge" amid the alleged claims that Briyani vessels filled with gold were sent to the CM house. They also burned the effigy of the Kerala CM.

'This is part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were part of a larger conspiracy.

Allegations of Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by the Principal Secretary of Vijayan, Sivasankar, during his visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said. Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.