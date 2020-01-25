Kerala Congress Sends Notice To Speaker To Recall Governor Khan

Kerala Congress-led opposition on Saturday submitted a notice to the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to move a resolution to be sent to President of India to remove Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of Governor. The quarrel between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala legislature started when the former disapproved of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act resolution passed by the Opposition.

The quarrel between Opposition and Governor:

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, "I have written to the speaker bearing in my the rules and regulations of the Legislature under Section 284(5), to move a substantive motion to see that a resolution is passed by the legislature and send it to the President of India to withdraw Khan from the post of governor". Citing an example from a past political event Chennithala said, "On February 2, 1989, the then speaker Varkala Radhakrishnan, (veteran CPI-M leader, E.K. Nayanar was the Chief Minister) had given a ruling that through a substantive motion, this can be done. Hence this is the reason we are moving against the Governor as he deplored the assembly when a resolution was passed against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Governor is an active part of the Assembly, however, he has condemned what we did. This is a clear disrespect to the assembly and hence we are bringing in the substantive motion,". He further added that this substantive motion is happening for the very first time in the Assembly history.

Castigating the Governor Chennithala said, "Khan should have written to the speaker expressing his displeasure against the CAA rather than going public. It is become his habit to air everything in public. The previous Governor P Sathasivam, who was a former Chief Justice of India during his tenure never even met the media. All this doesn't befit the post that he is holding".

Governor's response:

Khan was swift in responding to the move and welcoming it. Khan said, "I welcome the move and let them (congress led- opposition) approach the President, who appointed me,".

"I don't know about others but I have read the constitution and work as per the constitution. I have the right to advise, warn and encourage the government," said Khan.

The new session of the Kerala Assembly is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. According to reports, the Governor's address for the assembly has two paragraphs about the CAA and the resolution that was passed by the assembly demanding the withdrawal of the CAA. Khan had expressed his displeasure about it. Responding about the Governor's address given to him by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Khan said that he will not discuss such things in the media.

