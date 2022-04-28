Kerala: Congress Slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Govt's Move To Study 'Gujarat Model'

A day after the Kerala government decided to send a two-member team led by Chief Secretary VP Joy to Gujarat for three days, to study the dashboard system for e-governance, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan slammed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's move and questioned their association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan believes that good governance is happening in the BJP ruled state of Gujarat. Vijayan has now sent his Chief Secretary to study the model of good governance there," VD Satheesan told reporters. "Will he go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and learn about good governance from him?", he added.

Satheesan claimed that the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala has an association with the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

"This is a very weird attitude of the government. On one hand, the CPM-led Kerala government opposes BJP and its policies in broad daylight and during the night-time, they are friends with the BJP. By creating a relationship between the Gujarat government and the Kerala government, the Kerala government is showcasing its association with the BJP and Sangh Parivar," Satheesan told reporters.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran also opposed the CPI(M) government's move. While speaking to reporters, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said, "CPM's main enemy is the Congress party and they want to destroy the Congress party. CPM has opened its way in favour of the BJP by telling that they are not ready for an alliance with Congress in any possible way. Destroying Congress' role in Kerala is the need of BJP and CPM."

'Kerala has to learn a lot from Gujarat': BJP

Reacting to the Kerala government's decision to send a two-member team to Gujarat, Kerala BJP President, K Surendran tweeted, "At last, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has decided to study the Gujarat Model of development." He further said, "Our state has to learn a lot from Gujarat, especially in the administrative, industrial & energy sectors."

Slamming alleged corruption, and nepotism in the state, K Surendran said, "Kerala could only survive by putting an end to corruption, extravaganza and nepotism."

Kerala sent officials to Gujarat

The Kerala Government sent a high-level delegation led by Chief Secretary VP Joy to Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state led by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, to study its Chief Minister’s Dashboard system for project implementation on Wednesday. The order was issued by the state government on Tuesday.

The move was welcomed by the BJP but was criticised by the Congress and the Muslim League.