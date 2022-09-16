Kerala Congress Workers Harass Vendor For Not Contributing Enough Funds For 'Bharat Jodo'

Amid Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, a shocking incident of a party worker's hooliganism was caught on camera where a vegetable shopkeeper was allegedly harassed and intimidated by party workers.

A video went viral from Kerala's Kollam district where vegetable vendors were harassed by Congress workers for not contributing 'enough' amount to the party's fund collection campaign for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The workers had allegedly demanded Rs 2000 from the vendor but the owner was able to give only 500. After this, they threw away the vegetables, created a ruckus, and even threatened to kill the shop owner.

In the video, the workers are seen threatening by saying nobody will go alive without giving the amount demanded. The miscreants were a group of five people including Youth Congress state general secretary H Aneesh Khan. The shop owner S Fawaz has filed a complaint with the Kunnikod police.

Kerala | Vegetable shop owner threatened by Congress workers for not contributing Rs 2000 in fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kollam



(Photo source: Screenshot from viral video)

However, after the video went viral, Indian National Congress Kerala state President K Sudhakaran suspended three party workers who were involved in allegedly threatening a vegetable shop owner.

Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations. — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) September 16, 2022

BJP dubs Bharat Jodo as Extortion Jodo Yatra

BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress after its worker threatened the poor vegetable vendors and called it Gunda Jodo and Extortion Jodo Yatra. He added, "Imagine when Congress being out of power is extorting money, and resorting to Gundaism, What will they do if they come to power?".

He further said "This is not Bharat Jodo but in fact this Gunda Jodo, Vasooli Jodo, extortion Jodo of the Congress party. A news report that has gone viral all over social media as to how Congress workers threatened heckled and tried to intimidate a poor shopkeeper to pay Rs 2000 donation and when he could pay only 500 then the Congress workers resorted to hooliganism. This shows Congress' true culture which is 'Janta Ka Maal Jeb Mein Daal (put people's money in their own pockets).

