Last Updated:

Kerala Congress Workers Harass Vendor For Not Contributing Enough Funds For 'Bharat Jodo'

A video went viral of Congress workers threatening a vegetable vendor for not contributing 'enough' amount to party's funds campaign for Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Written By
Astha Singh

Republic


Amid Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, a shocking incident of a party worker's hooliganism was caught on camera where a vegetable shopkeeper was allegedly harassed and intimidated by party workers.

A video went viral from Kerala's Kollam district where vegetable vendors were harassed by Congress workers for not contributing 'enough' amount to the party's fund collection campaign for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The workers had allegedly demanded Rs 2000 from the vendor but the owner was able to give only 500. After this, they threw away the vegetables, created a ruckus, and even threatened to kill the shop owner.

In the video, the workers are seen threatening by saying nobody will go alive without giving the amount demanded. The miscreants were a group of five people including Youth Congress state general secretary H Aneesh Khan. The shop owner S Fawaz has filed a complaint with the Kunnikod police.

READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt's silence on inflation: Congress

Congress workers harass and threaten vegetable vendor in Kerala

However, after the video went viral, Indian National Congress Kerala state President K Sudhakaran suspended three party workers who were involved in allegedly threatening a vegetable shop owner. 

BJP dubs Bharat Jodo as Extortion Jodo Yatra

BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress after its worker threatened the poor vegetable vendors and called it Gunda Jodo and Extortion Jodo Yatra. He added, "Imagine when Congress being out of power is extorting money, and resorting to Gundaism, What will they do if they come to power?". 

READ | Congress' DK Shivakumar receives ED summons; vows to cooperate but questions timing

He further said "This is not Bharat Jodo but in fact this Gunda Jodo, Vasooli Jodo, extortion Jodo of the Congress party. A news report that has gone viral all over social media as to how Congress workers threatened heckled and tried to intimidate a poor shopkeeper to pay Rs 2000 donation and when he could pay only 500 then the Congress workers resorted to hooliganism. This shows Congress' true culture which is 'Janta Ka Maal Jeb Mein Daal (put people's money in their own pockets).

READ | Gujarat: Congress trains guns on Kejriwal, calls him 'biggest liar' and his party 'most corrupt'

(Image: Republic World)

READ | Karnataka Legislative Council passes Anti-Conversion Bill, Congress stages walkout
READ | 'Congress MLAs influenced by PM Modi & his development mantra to join BJP': Pramod Sawant
First Published:
COMMENT