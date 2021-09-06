Kerala Congress's K Sudhakaran Puts Ban On Use Of 'Sir & Madam' In Party-ruled Panchayats

Days after Mathur village panchayat in Kerala's Palakkad district set an example by discontinuing the use of colonial honorifics like ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ in its office premises, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday made it clear that the party would be implementing the same in all the panchayats being ruled by the party in the state.

KPCC President urges CM Vijayan to follow model

The declaration was made by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran in a press release. The KPCC President also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take necessary steps to avoid the use of 'sir' and 'madam' in all government offices while also ensuring that the police in Kerala do so.

Sudhakaran stated that the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of the 14 districts have been directed to lead attempts to bring about the development in the state.

The move by the United Democratic Front (UDF)-led Mathur Panchayat was a model for the whole country at a time when democracy and civil rights were being overlooked by the central and state governments and the police were questioning the dignity of the common man on a daily basis, Sudhakaran said in the release.

'Sir' & 'Madam' were remnants of British rule, so undemocratic: Sudhakaran

The KPCC President maintained that the use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were, therefore, undemocratic.

Mathur village panchayat has set an example across the country as the first civic body in the country to ban salutations such as 'sir' and 'madam', with the aim of reducing the gap amongst common people, people’s representatives and civic body officials. The resolution was collectively taken by the panchayat committee and has been already implemented. The resolution had been moved earlier this week by a 16-member Congress-ruled village panchayat, and also found backing from seven CPI-M nominees and one BJP member.

“Cutting across politics, everyone in our panchayat is particular about creating a friendly and warm atmosphere in the office. All of us had a feeling that the salutations like sir or madam used to create a gap between us and people approaching us with their issues,” Vice President of Mathur panchayat, PR Prasad said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(Picture by ANI, PTI)