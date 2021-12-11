Kerala: Cong's Chennithala Slams LDF Govt After Governor's Letter Censuring VC Postings

Following Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan censuring the political interference during the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of different universities in the state, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has now launched a scathing attack against the ruling LDF administration. Siding with the Governor’s remarks, Chennithala claimed that the CPI(M)-led government is trying to politicize the education system in Kerala. The Governor in his letter hinted that he was upset with the way the government handled the university affairs.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the LDF government and accused them of interfering in the education system in the state. “The government is trying to politicize the higher education system in the state for the last 5 years. We have been raising this issue, but the govt did not take it seriously. Now the Governor has raised very serious allegations against the government,” Chennithala said.

Governor Asks CM Vijayan to become university chancellor

Miffed over political interference in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of different universities in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he is willing to quit the Chancellor's post. In a strongly worded letter, the Governor advised Vijayan to amend the Acts of the Universities and assume the chancellorship himself so that he can achieve his political objectives without any dependence on the governor.

“Since the assembly is not in session, you may go for an ordinance and I promise that I shall sign the same immediately,” he wrote in a letter to the CM on December 8. Copies of the letter were also sent to Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Kerala State Higher Education Council chairman Rajan Gurukkal. Khan had recently expressed displeasure over the re-appointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years and the State Assembly passing of an amendment to the University Act, that snatch the Chancellor's power to appoint the University Appellate Tribunal.

The Governor also resented the deletion of a clause authorizing the University Chancellor to consult the High Court in the appointment of the tribunal. Khan had further protested the recommendation of only a single name for appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Shankaracharya Sanskrit University. The Save University Campaign Committee had acted as a whistleblower in the higher education sector, petitioning the Kerala governor several times about several political appointments bypassing other eligible candidates. The recent appointment of CM Vijayan’s political secretary KK Ragesh's wife in Kannur university had kicked up controversy.

