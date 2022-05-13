Kerala Cong's KV Thomas Bats For LDF Candidate In Thrikkakara By-polls; Lauds CM Vijayan

Extending his complete support to the LDF candidate contesting the by-elections in Kerala's Thrikkakara, now-ousted Congress leader KV Thomas on Thursday shared a stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and further voiced his support to LDF nominee Dr Jo Joseph.

KV Thomas, who was addressing a CPI(M) election convention at Thrikkakara in Kochi, stated that he stands on the side of the development and therefore, will support the CPI(M) and the LDF in this regard. This came after the Congress leader had earlier proclaimed that he would work for Dr Jo Joseph for the Thrikkakara by-polls.

Kerala | Congress leader KV Thomas shares a stage with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other LDF leaders at their election convention in Kochi.



He had earlier said that he would work for CPI(M) led-LDF candidate Dr. Jo Joseph for the Thrikkakara bypoll. pic.twitter.com/nZbFIv1bM0 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

Further in his address, KV Thomas stated that only strong rulers can lead the state in a situation of crisis, asserting that only Pinarayi Vijayan can do that, adding he is with the development of Kochi and Thrikkakara. Lashing out at the grand old party, from which he was ousted later in the day, Thomas stated that the approach of Congress is that if Pinarayi brings developmental projects, it will clearly oppose them. "That approach isn't right in Kerala", he added.

"We stand with people. The soft Hindu approach of Congress will destroy religious harmony in the country. I came here as a Congressman. Congress is an emotion, a culture, perspective. I'm standing here as a Congressman. I'm asking as Congressman to vote for the LDF candidate", he further said.

Furthermore, heaping praise on the Kerala CM, the five-time MP claimed that it was him who brought development to Kerala and further added that he always stood for the development and "CM Vijayan is the leader of development". Thomas also claimed that it has been proved in the past few years that "only a powerful leader like Vijayan can go ahead, overcoming all hurdles.”

KV Thomas sacked from Congress party after addressing CPI(M) event

Notably, hours after the KV Thomas openly expressed his support to the CPI(M)-led LDF candidate, the Congress party took immediate action against the leader and expelled him from the primary membership. Announcing the decision, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran informed reporters that the action was taken after receiving consent from the party leadership.

Sudhakaran also added that his exit from the party will not affect the party's foothold in the area which is gearing up for by-polls. Notably, Thrikkara is all set to take place on May 31 and will be a direct clash between the ruling CPM-led LDF (Left Democratic Front) and the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front).

Image: ANI