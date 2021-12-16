'Kerala CPI(M) & BJP On Same Page': Congress Flays Vijayan Over 'soft Hindutva' Critique

Congress hit back at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday over his criticism of the party's 'soft Hindutva' policy which was amplified in Rahul Gandhi's speech. While inaugurating the CPI(M) Ernakulam district conference on Tuesday, Vijayan took umbrage at Gandhi's clarion call at the anti-inflation rally in Jaipur on December 12 to bring back the "rule of Hindus". Contending that this policy had resulted in many Congress leaders jumping ship to BJP, he opined that the only way to fight BJP was to form an alliance of regional parties in which the Left has an important role.

Vijayan was quoted by PTI as saying, "People have lost faith in the Congress. The followers of that party have lost faith in it. In such a scenario, the Congress could not be seen as an alternative against the BJP". According to him, the Wayanad MP's endorsement of politics based on religion was undermining secularism.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal mocked this claim by suggesting that the CPI(M) top brass did not share Vijayan's views. A day earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had participated in a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the prospect of opposition unity. Venugopal opined that Vijayan was simply following BJP's agenda by trying to finish Congress. While CPI(M) and Congress are staunch rivals in Kerala, they have often forged an alliance in other states as seen in the recently concluded West Bengal polls.

Congress' KC Venugopal remarked, "Tell him (Vijayan) to ask his General Secretary's view Sitaram Yechury. Pinarayi Vijayan always has only one agenda- try to sabotage Congress, try to finish Congress. This agenda is initiated by BJP. They are on the same page. BJP and CPI(M) Kerala are on the same page. I don't think CPI(M) Central Committee is having that same view."

Here is Rahul Gandhi's contentious remark:

On December 12, Rahul Gandhi had stated, "Since 2014, it is their (BJP) rule. It is the rule of Hindutvawadis and not Hindus. Isn't true? And we have to once again throw out these Hindutvawadis and bring back the rule of Hindus once again. Who is a Hindu? Who embraces everyone. Who is a Hindu? Who doesn't fear anyone. Hindu is the one who respects all religions."