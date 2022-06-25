Kerala: CPI(M) General Secretary Calls Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Office 'unacceptable'

Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), condemned the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Saturday and stated that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the state police to take action against those guilty.

Yechury said, “Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. We have condemned it. CM of the state and state Government also condemned it and State Police has already begun taking action against those involved in this irresponsible act. The Chief Minister of Kerala has ordered the police to take action and arrests have also taken place. Such things do not happen in the democratic system.”

The vandalism at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office prompted the Indian Youth Congress to protest on Saturday in front of the CPI(M) headquarters in Delhi.

In response to the Youth Congress' protests, Yechury said, “What is the point of it. On the one hand, the Congress party accuses the SFI there. Whatever happened has been in Wayanad. Something is condemned by the party, Chief Minister condemns it and action has been taken. The action has been initiated by the police against some of those who are involved in the responsible acts. Action has already begun...after that what is the meaning of this protest nobody can understand.”

Congress can smash CPI(M) HQ too: KPCC Chief

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran came down heavily on the CPI(M) on Friday after the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was allegedly vandalized by SFI activists in Kalpetta. Calling it a heinous attack on the party, Sudhakaran said Congress has the capacity and strength to "smash any office of the CPI(M)" but does not take such an undemocratic step.

Reacting to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran’s statement, a CPI(M) leader said, “Whatever happened is wrong and action is going on. Police is acting there and if the allegation is made against the party then our leaders will speak on it.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi's office

A protest march of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), against the Congress turned violent on Friday after a group of activists allegedly entered Rahul Gandhi's office and vandalised it.

This prompted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and assure stern action against the culprits. CM Vijayan took to Twitter to express his views on the incident and also stated that everyone in the country has the freedom of speech and the right to protest in a democratic manner but it's wrong for such protests to turn violent.

