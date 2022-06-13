Kerala: CPI(M) Leader Clashes With Congress Workers In Flight Carrying CM Pinarayi Vijayan

As protests demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continue to gain momentum after allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case, a shocking video showing a scuffle between two Congress workers and a CPI(M) leader inside an aircraft in which the Kerala CM was travelling has gone viral.

Youth Congress state vice-president and former MLA KS Sabarinathan released a three-second video on his social media and claimed that the CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor EP Jayarajan attacked the two Congress workers.

The Congress workers who posed as passengers managed to enter a flight in which Kerala CM Vijayan was travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. In the visuals, it can be seen that the Congress workers were seen wearing black shirts and raised slogans against Pinarayi Vijayan inside the flight, demanding his resignation. Soon after a senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor EP Jayarajan came forward and pushed the protesting Youth Congress workers.

After the flight landed, the duo staged a sit-in protest on the runway. Republic TV has learnt from sources that both the Congress workers have been detained and are in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) custody now.

Earlier, in the day, Congress staged demonstrations in Palakkad in black clothes, holding black flags and balloons demanding action against the Kerala CM.

Congress workers tried to attack Kerala CM: EP Jayarajan

EP Jayarjan, on the other hand, alleged that Youth Congress workers were trying to attack Vijayan inside the aircraft. He claimed that both the workers, raising slogans tried to attack the CM Vijayan. He also accused them of being drunk and creating a ruckus inside the flight.

The Kerala Chief Minister has been facing protests by the Congress and BJP workers since the gold-smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh made a claim that he and his family members had a role in some smuggling activities.

Congress holds black-themed protest demanding Kerala CM's resignation

Congress staged demonstrations in Palakkad in black clothes, holding black flags and balloons demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation after Swapna Suresh's allegations in the gold smuggling case. This also comes a day after CM Vijayan's security was beefed up in wake of the mounting protests since the allegations were levelled by the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, in a statement before a court in Ernakulam.

On June 11, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers had shown black flags to the leader at a couple of locations. Following this, the CM's security was enhanced with a 40-member security team, which will be with him always, over and above the security arrangements at the various events attended by the CM. The new security will have five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team.

Suresh alleged before a court on June 7 that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena were involved in the case.

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the honourable Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," Swapna said, ANI reported.

