Kerala CPI(M) Leader Insults PM Modi Inside State Assembly; BJP Condemns 'monster' Remark

A shocking video has emerged from the Kerala Legislative Assembly which shows a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. The CPI(M) MLA also slammed Congress for not taking against Modi during the UPA government.

Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said that if Congress had probed the 2002 Gujarat genocide properly then PM Modi would have been behind the bars. He also claimed that former finance minister P Chidambaram wanted Modi in jail but late Congres leader Ahmed Patel was against it.

"Just like Mary Shelley created Frankenstein, Congress created a monster called Modi. If you had probed the Gujarat genocide properly then Modi would've been behind bars. Chidambaram wanted to jail Modi but Ahmed Patel didn't want it. He had a soft approach toward Modi. Due to the soft line, the monster called Modi has now gobbled even Congress," Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said.

'Most condemnable remarks ever made': BJP

Reacting to the Left leader's remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan called it the most condemnable remarks ever made against PM Modi. He also said that the LDF government is responsible for the law and order situation in Kerala.

"This man has lost his balance. I think this is the most condemnable word anyone has ever made. I think this is the result of the expunging of certain words in Parliament. The House of the floor where they have privileges does not mean they can defy privileges. You can't be a monster in the House and a gentleman outside. They are responsible for the law and order situation in Kerala," Vadakkan said.

"The bomb manufacturing company and the kind of murders taking place. The reality is law and order failure in the whole state and they come and abuse the Prime Minister who is the representative of the whole country. This kind of insult wouldn't be tolerated," he added.