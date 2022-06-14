Kerala: CPI(M) MP Writes To DGCA Over Alleged Assault On CM Vijayan; Demands Strict Action

After Youth Congress workers, reportedly wearing black shirts, raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan wrote a letter to the Director-General of DGCA alleging an assault on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13. He further demanded an investigation & stringent action on the matter.

In the letter, he wrote, "I would like to invite your attention to the heinous attempt to physically attack the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, posing a grave threat to his life and security in complete violation of Aircraft Security Rules and conventions, in the Indigo flight from Kannu to Thiruvanthapuram on 13th June 2022".

Condemning the incident, he damnded strict action against the incident.

Congress protests against Kerala CM on aircraft

Late on Monday, a tense situation prevailed in Kerala after an in-flight Congress protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a retaliatory attack provoked by “Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers“ on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters at Indira Bhavan. The incident was portrayed differently by both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress. The CPI(M) depicted it as a bid to assault CM Vijayan.

After the Chief Minister Vijayan exited the aircraft when it touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram airport from Kannur, the attempt had unfolded.

The CPI(M) said Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan had stopped the attackers. Jayarajan alleged that the demonstrators were drunk and had moved towards the seat left vacant by Vijayan.

Clashes between Congress and DYFI

It is learned that a clash erupted between Youth Congress workers and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) during a procession. During the incident. one police officer, at least 12 Youth Congress workers, and four DYFI workers were injured.

The clashes were reported when the DYFI procession against the alleged protest on the aircraft by Congress workers came in opposite directions at Irrity town and the Youth Congress torchlight procession demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Youth Congress district president Sudeep James alleged that Congress workers were brutally assaulted by DYFI workers presence of the police.

