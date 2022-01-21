Kerala CPI(M) Organises District Convention Amid Rising COVID Infections; Norms Violated

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) is actively holding its district convention on Friday where people in huge numbers can be seen gathering and further flouting COVID norms. The event which was organised in Kerala's Kasaragod district has witnessed an attendance of more than 185 people.

This came at a time when Kerala has recorded a single-day spike logging more than 46,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest till now in the ongoing third wave. Also, the event was organised against the state government's order when it is considering to impose lockdown in the state in view of the rising infections.

Earlier, the Kasaragod District Collector had issued an order stating that any kind of public gathering including political functions must be restricted to 50 in numbers. However, later in a revised order, it was stated that the restriction should not be based on the test positivity rate (TPR) but instead on hospitalization and the number of beds available in hospitals.

Notably, in such a situation, the ongoing CPIM convention can contribute to a Covid cluster triggering more infections in the state as was witnessed a week back when the party's another convention organized in Thiruvananthapuram caused infections to rise. Also, several CPIM leaders and ministers were infected who participated in the convention.

Kerala reports surge in Covid cases

Kerala on Thursday reported the highest ever single-day spike with 46,387 fresh COVID-19 cases. The infections which were the highest since the outbreak in 2020 took the total tally to 54,87,898. Earlier, the second-highest number of cases were recorded on May 12. 2021 with 43,529 fresh infections.

In view of the increase, the state government has imposed fresh restrictions across the state. As a part of this, lockdown type restrictions will be imposed on the upcoming Sundays that is January 23 and January 30. During this while, only essential services will be allowed. Also, any kind of public gatherings will remain prohibited. Also, the state health department has been asked to file a report as per the number of hospitalizations and on this basis, the disaster management authority will divide the districts as A, B, and C.

