Kerala CPI(M) Slams Guv's Remarks Against Kannur VC; Says 'he Is Degrading The Raj Bhavan'

Coming down hard on Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his controversial remarks against Kannur University's Vice Chancellor, CPI(M) Kerala has strongly condemned the statements further adding that the actions of the Governor are inappropriate for the constitutional position he holds.

This came after the Kerala Governor on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Kannur University VC and called him a "criminal" for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him.

Shortly after this, CPI(M) took to its Twitter handle and said that the governor is "degrading Raj Bhavan to the level of a mere RSS Shakha" by appointing RSS members as staff members and further turned the Governor's office into a centre of intrigue against the ruling LDF government.

Actions of the @KeralaGovernor are unbecoming of the constitutional position he holds. By appointing well-known RSS men as his staff and turning his office into a centre of intrigue against the LDF Govt, the Governor is degrading the Raj Bhavan to the level of a mere RSS shakha. — CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) August 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, the CPI(M) state secretariat in a statement said that calling Kannur VC Gopinath Raveendran a criminal was "highly objectionable" and was not in consonance with the Constitutional position he holds. The CPI(M) also asserted that Khan should clarify what crime has been committed by the VC.

Kerala Governor's controversial remarks against Kannur University VC

On Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched a scathing attack on Kannur University's Vice-Chancellor (VC) Gopinath Raveendran by calling the latter a "criminal".

Accusing the VC of being part of the alleged conspiracy to attack the former when he was invited to the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the country, Khan also claimed that he is holding the VC's position due to political reasons.

"He was party to the conspiracy to hurt me physically. He is a criminal. He is sitting as VC because of political reasons. I was invited there by the VC. What was his duty when I was attacked? Was he not supposed to report it to the police? He did not do so," Khan told reporters in Delhi.

Notably, he was referring to the alleged heckling incident that took place when Khan went to inaugurate the Indian History Congress hosted by Kannur University in December 2019.

Image: PTI