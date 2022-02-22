Kerala CPI(M) Worker Murder: Congress Slams Police Over Deteriorating Law & Order In State

Condemning the gruesome murder of a CPI(M) worker in Kerala's Kannur district, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran blamed the Kerala police for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Kerala Congress chief said that the police have no control over law and order in the state and also do not have any power to curb violence.

Sudhakaran who was speaking in Thiruvananthapuram further stated that such kinds of incidents are happening regularly in Kerala. Notably, his reaction came after a CPI(M) worker was murdered by a group of assailants in Kerala's Kannur on Monday.

Further speaking on the directions of Kerala Governor for stopping the pension to ministers' personal staff, the Congress leader called it an 'illegal step'. "We don't support his statement. The Governor does not have the right to give the direction. The government should decide and the treasury is not owned by the Governor", he added.

CPI(M) worker killed in Kerala

Earlier on Monday, February 21, the 54-year-old CPI(M) activist Haridas was brutally hacked to death in Punnol near New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The deceased who was a fisherman was returning from work at around 1 AM on Monday when he was attacked by an unidentified group of miscreants.

The attackers arrived on bikes and started attacking Haridas who was accompanied by his brother. His brother who tried to block the attack was also injured and was hospitalized. Following the attack on the CPI(M) worker, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by his neighbours but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Later, his body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

While the CPI(M) continuous to allege the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) behind the attack, the RSS is yet to react to the allegations and BJP has clearly denied anything as such. The communist party has further said that Haridas was "brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs" to ensure his death. The party will be also calling a 'hartal' to protest against the murder.

Image: Twitter/CPI(M)/ANI