Kerala CPM Minister Regrets 2018 Protests Over Entry Of Women In Sabarimala Temple

Expressing regret over the events in 2018 pertaining to the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple, Kerala's Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday described the incident as something that 'should have never happened'. Adding that the events that perspired following the Supreme Court verdict 'pained' him, Surendran said that the ruling LDF government would implement the final verdict of the court only after consultation with devotees, political parties and the general public. The CP(M) leader's comments come just ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls when Congress has been raking up the Sabarimala issue to gain an advantage after a drubbing in the recent civic polls.

The Devaswom minister has also expressed hope for a quick resolution of the situation and added that the people of Kerala are no more worried about the incidents of 2018. "The case is currently before the larger bench of the Supreme Court and whatever be the verdict, the government will implement it only after discussing it with everyone including believers, political parties and general public," the minister said. Highlighting the decision by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to quash all cases in connection with the Sabarimala agitation just ahead of the polls, Surendran said that it sent out a 'message' to the people.

BJP demands apology

However, the BJP has dismissed Surendran's statement and sought an apology for whatever he had done at the Lord Ayyappa temple. Kerala BJP's President K Surendran has said that the CPM leader would not be forgiven for the 'cruelty and injustice' shown to Sabarimala, 'even if he takes a dip in the Ganga a thousand times.' He also said Kadakampally Surendran was now crying out of fear of losing the coming polls and the people of the state would not believe him.

In 2018, following the Supreme Court order allowing women between the age of 10-50 to enter the Lord Ayyappa Temple, massive protests had gripped the state of Kerala against the top court's verdict. The state witnessed high-pitched drama during the annual pilgrimage season in 2018 as several women attempted to enter the Sabarimala Temple but were prevented by protesting devotees. Notably, the ruling LDF government drew severe flak as it affirmed that it would implement the SC verdict in 'letter and spirit'.

The verdict was used by several parties in the state to gain political mileage as they picked and chose sides. The BJP had sternly opposed the verdict which opened the doors of the Sabarimala Temple for women and had also carried out a massive Rath Yatra in Kerala to protest against the decision. The Left dispensary failed to garner public support by choosing to implement the verdict as it faced a drubbing in the consequent Lok Sabha polls. The LDF government lost 19 out of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 while Congress rejoiced their victory. The CPI(M), however, regained lost ground by winning the recent civic body polls.

Clean chit to protestors

Last month, CM Vijayan led government decided to withdraw cases against people related to the issue of women's entry in Sabarimala temple and those booked during anti-CAA protests 'that are not serious in nature'. The sudden decision has been seen as a politically-calculated move by the ruling CPI(M) and LDF dispensation, in the run-up for the state assembly elections.

It has been a long-standing demand of the Opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, to take back the cases registered against protestors seeking to uphold the religious customs of the Sabarimala temple. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has either given in to the pressure by the Opposition or attempted to win over the “Hindu vote” by withdrawing cases against the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.