Kerala: CPM State Committee Meeting Ends, Kodiyeri Remains Secretary, Riyas Raises Notches

As the 23rd CPM Kerala state committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) draws to the close, the party has given the power to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to reign for the third time in a row as its State Secretary.

The apex panel of the party called the state committee has appointed 89 members to it absorbing 16 fresh faces. While the state committee decided to retire any party member above 75 to be part of it, it has given an exemption to the Chief Minister of the state. 13 of the veterans in the party had to be taken out of the state committee due to the age restriction of 75 years. This includes former PWD minister G Sudhakaran, former Power Minister MM Mani, Ananthalavattom Anandan among 10 others.

Credit: Twitter@CPIMKerala

Rise of CM's son-in-law Muhammed Riyas

The party also formed a new state secretariat with 17 members. However, no women leaders of the party found themselves in the State Secretariat of the party. What is interesting to see however is the exponential rise of Muhammed Riyas who is the son in law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The meteoric rise of P A Muhammed Riyas — from being defeated in the 2009 election by a margin of 838 votes to contesting the next election after a gap of 11 years in 2021, after his marriage with the Chief Minister’s daughter and then securing some of the powerful portfolios in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government — stands apart from any other Marxist leader’s rise in the highest echelons from within the party. It is pertinent to note that at the age of 45, Riyas has not just got plump portfolios but also is among the youngest within the State Secretariat; All this while working in the party’s youth wing the DYFI to reach its top in 2017 as its National President.

Credit: Twitter@CPIMKerala

Riyas the successor?

In April 2022, the Party Congress which will be held in Kannur will also select the Central Committee Members, it remains to be seen whether Riyas will also get into the central committee fold. Political analysts in the state are betting that the next Chief Minister candidate to succeed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is in all likelihood is going to be his son in law Muhammed Riyas. “His selection to state secretariat was not surprising to me. It was expected. With the central committee elections, Riyas will be a formidable force in the CPM fold. There is no doubt to me that he is the next Chief Minister candidate of the CPM,” said Political analyst A Jayasankar.

State Secretariat with no women

What is also equally interesting to note that people like PK Biju — who lost in Alathur constituency in last Lok Sabha Election, M Swaraj— who lost in 2021 legislative Assembly Election in Tripunithura, Puthalath Dineshan—who has never stood for election but was a henchman to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his office, have also made it among the 17 members of State Secretariat. Yet, no women leader from the party fold was selected to be part of it. However, in the state committee, women have been given a downsized representation. In addition to this, the firebrand leader of the party from Kannur P Jayarajan was also not included in the state secretariat but only in the 89-member committee. As the flags came down at the venue in Kochi, P Jayarajan was surrounded by the largest number of supporters.

Credit: Twitter@CPIMKerala

Party backs Pinarayi Vijayan's Vision Document of bringing private and foreign investments

Pinarayi Vijayan’s vision document for the state including the ambitious K-Rail Project, Foreign and Private Investments in various sectors have been given full support by the party during the four-day meeting. In an exceptional change of stance from the party, that was against all kinds of private capital, under Pinarayi Vijayan the party has shredded its classical stand on such investments citing ‘it is inevitable for changing times’.

Credit: Twitter@CPIMKerala

P Sasi's inclusion raises eyebrows

The party gave an opportunity to P Sasi who was expelled 10 years ago for allegations of sexual misconduct. “He has corrected his mistakes. There is nothing wrong, in his induction,” cited party Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Image: Republic