Kerala: E Sreedharan Keeps Poll Promise Of ‘power For All’ Despite Defeat

E Sreedharan, popularly known as the Metro Man, who contested from the BJP in the Palakkad constituency in the recent Kerala assembly elections, lost just over 4,000 votes. However, he has kept the promise of voters despite losing. During the election campaign, Sreedharan had promised to provide power supply to the families of Palakkad Municipality's Maduraveeran Colony.

Some Scheduled Castes in Ward No. 3 of the Municipality have no electricity connection as it was turned off due to the non-payment of dues by some households. However, on Tuesday, Sreedharan wrote a cheque of Rs 81,525 to clear the arrears of the struggling families so that they start getting electricity. 11 SC families will now get new power connections as well.

On March 4, the BJP had announced that E Sreedharan to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Kerala Assembly elections, but he lost his seat to Congress’ Shafi Parambil by a narrow margin of 4,000 votes.

Kerala Grants Partial Exemption To Jewellery Shops During Lockdown

Meanwhile, the Kerala government expanded the list of exemptions during the lockdown imposed till May 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For instance, textile and jewellery shops can now remain open with limited staff for home delivery of clothes or jewellery. Moreover, free food kits shall be distributed to the fishermen community who lost their livelihood during the lockdown and the cyclone using the SDRF funds. In another move, the tax consultants and GST practitioners have been allowed to function on Thursday and Friday for payment of GST returns and tax payments without a late fee.