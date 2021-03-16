Kerala Election: Biplab Kumar Deb Slams UDF & LDF, Claims People Tired Of 'alternate Rule'

Quick links:
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is currently in Kerala campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Tuesday, said that the people of the state are unhappy with the alternate rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), and therefore there are high chances that the NDA alliance will replicate the success of Tripura.
"When people of Tripura felt that Narendra Modi is committed for Tripura, they voted for us, and after the formation of the government, many big developments took place that did not take place in 25 years of rule of the Left government," he claimed while adding that if in Kerala people vote for the party, they will bear the same kind of outcome.
He went on to say, "The Left can't develop themselves, how will they develop the state. Do you think all that is being done in the state was said by Karl Marx?"
The days of fascist, intolerant and attacking Govt of Kerala are over now. Violence or hypocrisy won’t save them. Join hands, support the visionary leadership of PM Modi for all round development of state. I am in Kerala on campaign spree today. Kerala will vote for Vikas NOW ! pic.twitter.com/qJymijVTL2March 16, 2021
He questioned the alliance between the Left and the Congress in West Bengal, and the battle for power in Kerala and calling it 'hypocrisy' and 'adjustment politics', he said, "People of Kerala should forget the LDF and UDF and should give BJP a chance to develop the state."
In Kerala, the BJP which is an alliance with 4 parties has decided to contest in 115 seats alone out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," Arun Singh had earlier said. Notable candidates from the list include-
Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.