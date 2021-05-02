Kerala Election: Congress Concedes Defeat, Ramesh Chennithala Says 'we Accept Verdict'

Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala concedes defeat in Assembly Elections. Labelling it as an 'unexpected verdict,' the Congress leader said that the party has accepted the verdict. As LDF inched towards a landslide victory, Chennithala said that the party thought they will win the election but lost and hence accepts the verdict of Kerala.

"We accept the verdict of the people of Kerala. It's an unexpected verdict, we thought we will win the election but we lost. With humility, we accept the verdict. UDF will sit and discuss the reasons for the loss," said Chennithala

Kerala Congress thanks party workers

Kerala Congress took to Twitter and thanked the party workers for all the hard work they did during the elections.

We thank our party workers for all the hard work you all put in during the elections. — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 2, 2021

'Govt known for corrupt practices': Kerala Congress Prez

Kerala Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran expressed his disagreement over the mandate and blamed the LDF government for being involved in the corrupt practices. He said the mandate needs to be studied carefully:

This government is known for its corrupt practices. I don't understand why such a massive mandate was given to the existing chief minister in this election. This needs to be studied carefully: Kerala Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran#KeralaElections pic.twitter.com/PMPYpEPYHW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

LDF Set For Historic Win In Kerala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is all set to script history as Pinarayi Vijayan's government is all set for victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections as counting to the 140-seat assembly is underway. Communist Party of India (Marxist) prominent leader Prakash Karat has lauded the people of Kerala as the LDF looks set for a comeback in Kerala. He said that the people of Kerala have appreciated the performance of the Vijayan government, as in the past 40 years no government has been re-elected for a second successive term.

Kerala Assemblt Elections 2021

The counting for 140 seats in the state began today at 8 am with COVID-19 protocol in place. The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6. With the CPI(M)-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala. The counting of votes has also started in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 Assembly constituencies in five States/UT.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)