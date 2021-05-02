Kerala Election: CPIM Politburo Hails LDF Victory, Pins Blame On BJP For Bengal Loss

After the election results pronounced a landslide victory for Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the CPIM Politburo expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for re-electing the Pinarayi Vijayan led government. The Politburo also noted that for the first time in more than four decades, an incumbent government has been re-elected in Kerala while also highlighting that the LDF better its performance in this election as compared to the previous assembly election.

The Politburo in its statement said, "The people of Kerala have voted on the performance of the incumbent government, the alternative policies pursued, the manner in which all the natural calamities were tackled, the pandemic and its fall out were handled, welfare measures undertaken and safeguarding the secular democratic harmonious character of Kerala society."

CPIM Politburo hails the resounding #LDF victory in Kerala. It thanks the people of Kerala for once again reposing faith in the LDF. After more than 4 decades the incumbent Govt has been reelected in Kerala.https://t.co/hM1pDLPJSp — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 2, 2021

The CPIM fought the Bengal election in alliance with Congress (arch-rival of CPIM in Kerala), Left Front, and smaller parties under the Sanyukt Morcha.

Speaking on the Sanyukt Morcha's defeat in Bengal, the CPIM pinned the blame on BJP while contending that "Bengal people's urge to defeat the BJP led to a sharp polarisation squeezing out the Sanjukta Morcha". While terming the Sanyukt Morcha's performance as disappointing, the CPIM Polit Buro said it will undertake a self-critical review of these results to draw needed lessons.

While addressing the press conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala has given a verdict in favour of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID-19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19."

The LDF has won 86 seats, bettering its tally of 2016, while the Congress-led UDF bagged 46 seats. BJP led National Democratic Alliance which was eyeing to gain some foothold in the southern state could manage to win only one seat, while seven seats were won by the independent. Metroman E Sreedharan, who contested from Palakkad for BJP, ultimately lost the election after gaining an initial lead. CM Pinaryi Vijayan emerged victorious from Dharmadam, beating Congress' Ragunathan by a massive margin of 50,123 votes.