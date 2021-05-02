Kerala Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

Kerala Assembly election 2021 results will be announced on Sunday, May 2 after counting of votes. Left Democratic Front, United democratic Front, National Democratic Alliance and others are the major allliances in fray. The key contest is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Kerala exit polls have predicted the Left front will likely retain power with 88 to 50 seats, while the UDF is likely to win 50. The NDA may win 2 seats.

Here are FAQs on Bengal polls 2021:

What are the results timings for Kerala Assembly Election?

Voting for the Kerala Assembly Elections was held on April 6 and witnessed a voter turnout of 74.20%. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8:00 am onwards on May 2. The final results will be declared by Sunday evening.

Where to watch Kerala Election Results?

Kerala results and trends can be tracked by logging on to www.republicworld.com. One can also visit the election page by Clicking Here to get all the latest updates about the Kerala election results.

Who will win Kerala Assembly Election 2021?

In Kerala, the key battle is between LDF and UDF. BJP-led NDA is unlikely to make inroads in the state this election, however, the saffron party is projected to win more than one seat. Kerala exit polls have predicted the Left front will likely retain power with 88 to 50 seats, while the UDF is likely to win 50. The NDA may win 2 seats.

How many assembly seats are in the poll fray in Kerala?

In Kerala, as many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in the fray for the 140 assembly seats.

Though all the exit polls and pre-poll surveys had predicted a massive win for the ruling front, the opposition UDF has not given up hope.

Who will be the Kerala CM?

If the LDF led by the CPI(M) is elected to power, the reigning CM Pinarayi Vijayan will continue to remain in office and assume his second term.

However, if the Congress-led UDF wins the Kerala Assembly Election, it remains to be seen as to whom will be selected to hold the chair. Former CM Oommen Chandy—who has held the post twice and is contesting from his home turf Puthuppally—is expected to have his foot in contention. The other possible candidate is, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala, who is the current leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and eyes his maiden term.

In the case of NDA's victory, the BJP has projected 'Metroman' E Sreedharan as its Chief Ministerial face but official confirmation has not been made yet.

What happened in Kerala Assembly Elections 2016?

In the 2016 assembly polls, a neck-to-neck fight had been predicted in exit polls between LDF and then-ruling UDF, though in the end, the LDF swept the elections with a comfortable majority of 91 seats while the UDF won 47 seats. The NDA alliance managed just one solitary seat in Kerala, with veteran O Rajagopalan winning the Nemom constituency by a margin of 8,671 votes. The BJP failed to secure any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections through its vote percentage increased considerably.

The Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6. Nearly 74% of Kerala's over 2.67 crore electors cast their votes despite the COVID-19 surge.

When is the next Election in Kerala?

If a government is formed after these results and completes its tenure, then the next elections will be held in 2026.