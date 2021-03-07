Kerala Elections: Actors Devan, Radha Join BJP In The Presence Of Amit Shah, K Surendran

Kerala People's Party Chief and actor Devan, along with actor Radha and former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan on Sunday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala State BJP chief K Surendran and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala People's Party

chief & actor Devan joins BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra in Shangumugham pic.twitter.com/bedcPam913 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Citing BJP as a saviour for Kerala, Surendran said, "People here are seeking a change from the corrupt front of LDF and Congress. The reformers had dreamt of a Kerala which is not this Kerala."

'Want to use my energy for Kerala's development': E Sreedharan

During the event, E Sreedharan also took to the dias. On the question of joining politics at this age, Surendran said that he has enough energy to work and he wants to use it for the development of Kerala.

"Many people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is, I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work and I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined BJP," he said

Surendran joined BJP ahead of elections and has hinted that he might take the position of the Chief Minister of Kerala if BJP comes to power.

Kerala Polls

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF coalition registered a thumping victory with wins in 19 out of 20 parliamentary constituencies. Hoping for the same in the assembly polls 2021, the Congress is betting huge on former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Lok Sabha MP from Waynad and is spearheading the campaign for.

(Inputs from ANI)

