Kerala Elections: Clashes Between BJP, CPI (M) Workers In Kattayikonam; Several Arrested

While polling was underway in Kerala, capital Thiruvanathapuram witnessed clashes between the workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the saffron party, the CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked one of its agents in the Kattayikonam area of rural Thiruvanathapuram. While the BJP headed by Sobha Surendran staged a protest over the incident, the Communist Party, on the other hand, claimed that the BJP cadre attacked one of its workers travelling in a car.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the LDF strongly opposed the allegations levelled by the BJP saying that it was an attempt to stall votes in the area. Devaswom Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate of Kazhakootam, Kadakampally Surendran also alleged that the police had acted unjustly by taking local people into custody, which it suspected were members of the CPI(M) cadre.

"Police was acting unjustly and instead of taking into custody the attackers, they are taking into custody people from the area. Kattayikonam has been their targeted area. Apart from the clash, they are trying to create many problems. I told police officers that near Aniyoor temple some people who are not from the area have camped," said the LDF leader. READ | Kerala records over 73 per cent polling by 7 pm

Polling was held across 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala at 40,771 polling stations to seal the fate of 957 candidates. The state is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This year, Kerala recorded a 73.58 per cent voter turnout as polls drew to a close at 7 pm in the state, as per the Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)