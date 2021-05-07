Kerala Elections: Congress Alleges Vote-trading Between BJP, CPI(M) In Vypin Constituency

The blame-game of post-election results has begun in Kerala with Congress alleging vote-trading between CPI(M) and BJP in the Vypin constituency. The members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala have claimed that the reason why the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won in the Vypin constituency is due to the vote share from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDA has however denied the allegations.

The allegations are thrown after a picture of Kerala Finance Minister and CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac, NDA Convenor of the Vypin constituency in Kochi, Ranjith Rajvi, and others allegedly attending a dinner party held in the house of Rajvi was released by the Congress. UDF candidate and Youth Congress leader Deepak Joy have claimed that this was part of vote-trading between the BJP and CPI-M across Kerala.

An official statement of Joy has been released which read:

"The CPI-M won in the constituency just because of the vote-trading with the NDA and the alliance between apolitical organisations and communal organisations," said UDF candidate Deepak Joy in a statement.

Apart from CPI(M)'s Thomas Isaac and NDA leader, the picture also shows faces of Left Democratic Front candidate of Vypin constituency, KN Unnikrishnan, CPI-M area committee members, and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam office-bearers allegedly having dinner.

SNDP Yogam organization

A working organization of Ezhavas, one of the dominant castes in Kerala, SNDP Yogam's women wing leader is Ranjith's wife Krishnakumari. Since the party was formed, NDA's Ranjith has been the constituency president of BDJS which is also an ally of NDA, and he is additionally a leader of the Hindu Aikya Vedi. Both CPI(M) and NDA have denied the allegations.

NDA leader Ranjith asserted that he was only serving those who came to his house.

"No matter which party leader visits our home, we will receive them decently. We followed that etiquette only," added NDA leader Ranjith Rajvi.

While, CPI(M) member AP Prinil who was present at the dinner clarified that they had visited the house seeking support for a lady, a community leader, and a social worker. Later, Krishnakumari had joined the campaign for LDF candidate.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)