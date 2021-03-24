Last Updated:

Kerala Elections: HM Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Thrippunithura, Calls Congress 'confused'

HM Amit Shah said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and want BJP instead. 

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in Kerala's Thrippunithura. During the roadshow, he said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and want BJP instead. 

READ | Amit Shah, JP Nadda exude confidence ahead of Assam elections; hit out at Congress

While speaking to ANI, Shah said, "People of Kerala are upset with both LDF and UDF, and the large gathering that you can see, are those who see Bharatiya Janata Party as a better alternative. "I am sure we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections."

READ | Amit Shah snubs Congress' 'photo-ops' in Assam; highlights work done by BJP in last 5 yrs

"Congress is a confused party, here they are fighting against the left, but in Bengal, they are fighting with the left, they are so confused, their leadership is confused and so is their party," he added when asked about Congress. 

READ | Amit Shah assures 'next CM will be from BJP and West Bengal' amid outsider-insider debate

Kerala Assembly polls

In Kerala, the BJP, which is in an alliance with 4 parties, has decided to contest in 115 seats alone, out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," said Arun Singh. Notable candidates from the list include:

State president K Surendran who will be contesting from two assembly constituencies-- Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

  • BJP's CM face 'Metroman' E Sreedharan who will contest from Palakkad 
  • Former State President Kummanam Rajasekharan from Nemom constituency
  • PK Krishna Das from Kathakala
  • CK Padnambham from Dharamdam
  • Suresh Gopi from Thrissur
  • Kj Alphons from Kanjirappally 
  • Sri Krishna Kumar from Trivandrum
  • Former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda

(Image, inputs: ANI)

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND