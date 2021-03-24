Kerala Elections: HM Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Thrippunithura, Calls Congress 'confused'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in Kerala's Thrippunithura. During the roadshow, he said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and want BJP instead.

While speaking to ANI, Shah said, "People of Kerala are upset with both LDF and UDF, and the large gathering that you can see, are those who see Bharatiya Janata Party as a better alternative. "I am sure we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections."

Kerala Assembly polls

In Kerala, the BJP, which is in an alliance with 4 parties, has decided to contest in 115 seats alone, out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," said Arun Singh. Notable candidates from the list include:

State president K Surendran who will be contesting from two assembly constituencies-- Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

BJP's CM face 'Metroman' E Sreedharan who will contest from Palakkad

Former State President Kummanam Rajasekharan from Nemom constituency

PK Krishna Das from Kathakala

CK Padnambham from Dharamdam

Suresh Gopi from Thrissur

Kj Alphons from Kanjirappally

Sri Krishna Kumar from Trivandrum

Former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda

(Image, inputs: ANI)