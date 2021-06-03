Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal To Present LDF Govt's Maiden Budget On June 4

The first budget of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala would be presented on Friday by the Finance Minister of Kerala, KN Balagopal. The budget will be a revised extension of the last budget that was presented by the former Finance Minister, Thomas Issac. Furthermore, noting the maiden budget presentation of the LDF government in the second term, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan informed that no major changes will be noted in the new budget. Finance Minister, Balagopal is expected to emphasize the COVID relief measures in his first Budget presentation and put forward a renewed budgetary allocation for tackling the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

What to expect in LDF's maiden budget?

The first budget presentation following Left Democratic Front's victory in Kerala, though will not have major changes, as noted by the CM but the budget will have few particular inclusions. It is expected that Finance Minister, Balagopal will allocate a certain sum of money to the 900 odd promises made by LDF during its manifesto presentation prior to the election. Allocation in existing projects and the addition of new projects are also speculated. Considering the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state, it is expected that funds will be increased for boosting up various welfare schemes.

An announcement of vote-on-accounts for three months in the ongoing assembly will also be witnessed from the Government's side since any detailed discussion and renewal of budget can only be held in the next session.

Kerala's stand on COVID-19

Kerala Government on Thursday announced a more stringent lockdown in the state between June 5 to June 9, only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to be open during the five days. The state administration announced that the Government and semi-government institutions will be allowed to work with 50% capacity following June 10.

The state is currently standing on 25,66,000 total caseloads with 1,92,165 active cases accounting for 7.49%. Total recovery in the state so far has been 23,64,210 whereas the state has lost 9,222 people to COVID. In the last 24 hours, additional 19,661 cases were reported along with 213 deaths and 29,708 recoveries. The recovery rate is standing at 92.14% and the fatality rate is at 0.36%.

