Kerala Fishermen Seek BJP Support To Build Fishing Harbour In Trivandrum; Min Assures Help

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday reached Thiruvananthapuram to meet the fishing community as part of the campaigning tour ahead of Kerala state assembly elections. Nearly 200 fishermen from the coast of Thiruvananthapuram have now extended their support to the BJP in large numbers, after the leaders of the fishermen's community approached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Krishna Kumar, with a demand to help in the construction of the 65-crore mini fishing hub. This demand was earlier made to both the LDF and UDF, but nothing was done for the last 15 years.

A fisherman was quoted by Republic saying, "Since last 15 years, they have been promising of building a mini harbour. Firstly, it is not a mini harbour, it is a fishing harbour. Our dream is to have a fishing harbour here and our livelihood will depend on it. We need it because, in every monsoon, encroachments keep happening. Our fishermen are doing the most dangerous and adventurous exercise. But we are just being used as a vote bank." READ | PM Modi lists down '7-sins' of LDF, UDF ahead of assembly polls in Kerala

Meanwhile, while speaking to Republic, Pralhad Joshi assured of helping the fishermen and said, "We want to and have decided to do something for the fishermen. Today our candidate has brought this to our notice, and we want to resolve it. Actually, it has to be done by the state government and if they want Central assistance they have to tell us, but, if they are not doing anything then we will work on it." READ | Kerala CM targets BJP over CAA; calls it '1st step towards establishing a fascist regime'

Kerala Assembly Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. While LDF hopes to hold power in the state, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face has added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.