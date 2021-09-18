Kerala FM Seeks GST Compensation Extension Beyond June 2022; Highlights Revenue Shortfall

On Saturday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal pitched for extending the GST compensation beyond the month of June next year. He highlighted that the state is already grappling with a significant revenue shortfall. While briefing the media in New Delhi, the Finance minister said that the state is not getting its due in the wake of the 15th Finance Commission devolution recommendations.

Kerala FM on GST compensation extension

The Kerala FM noted that the Southern Indian state will be receiving GST (Goods and Services Tax) compensation of over Rs 13,000 crore and another one-time grant of over Rs 19,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 2022. He added that in case the GST compensation ends in 2022, the state will face further revenue shortfall. He further expressed his hope that the compensation regime would be extended.

The regime of paying compensation to states for revenue shortfall resulting from subsuming their taxes such as VAT in the uniform national tax GST will be ending in June 2022. However, the cess which is currently levied on top of the GST rate on certain luxury and sin goods in order to fund the compensation amount for states will continue to be levied until March 2026. The collections will be used to pay off the borrowings that had to be done since 2020-21 to pay for state compensation.

During his conversation in the 45th meeting, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan had demanded the continuation of the compensation mechanism, and deferment of a decision on the issue. He had said that they are 'broadly and firmly in favour of the continuation of the compensation mechanism' and they are 'concerned' by many of the details.

The Tamil Nadu FM had stated that all the Council Members will require some time to analyse and assess the features and consequences of the options presented during the 45th meeting. Hence, he expects that any decision on the way forward will be deferred to the next, 46th meeting at least. He formally placed a request that no final decision should be made on the 'most important issue without the benefit of the time' needed to fully assess the options.

