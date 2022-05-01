Kerala: Former Congress Member PC George Granted Bail In Alleged Communal Remarks Case

Accepting a Magisterial court's decree on conditional bail granted to senior Kerala politician PC George, on Sunday the former Congress leader said that he respected the decision of the judiciary. The bail pertains to George's arrest from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Police on Sunday over his alleged remarks against the Muslim community.

"I got a conditional bail; the court's decision is accepted. I respect the Hon'ble Magistrate," he told media reporters in Kerala while adding that he has been asked by the Magistrate to keep controversies at bay and not interfere with the ongoing investigation against his alleged hate speech.

Thiruvananthapuram | I have got conditional bail, and I accept the court's decision. I respect the magistrate: Former MLA PC George



A case was registered against him for his alleged communal remarks pic.twitter.com/WlhpglTkMh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

George has been booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code after he sparked controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid eateries operated by members of the Islamic community in Kerala.

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, in Kerala on April 29, the former Kerala Congress politician had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in restaurants run by Muslims and this was done to turn men and women "infertile" hoping to "seize control" of the country.

Subsequently, a case was registered against George alleging that his words at the meeting promoted provoked religious hatred and enmity amongst communities. Authorities told news agency PTI that Kerala Police from the Fort Police Station took George into custody from his residence in Erattupetta in the Kottayam district during the early hours of Sunday.

At the time of this arrest, the politician is said to have questioned the rationale of the complaint against him and said that he was not against any religion. However, taking the interpretation of law and order in his own hands, he averred that his arrest was Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's gift was a Ramzan present to the radical Muslim outfits. He implied that the case against him was the CM's move to appease minorities in Kerala.

The case was filed after Police at the Fort Police Station took suo motu action against the former legislator on the directions of Kerala Police chief Anil Kant.

The 70-year-old politician, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, had urged non-Muslims to boycott businesses owned by Muslims and even spread misinformation like Muslims intended to make other community members impotent.