Kerala: Former Union Minister KV Thomas Sacked From Congress For 'anti-party Activities'

In a big political development, Congress on Thursday, May 12, expelled senior leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas from the party. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that Thomas has been sacked from the party for alleged anti-party activities, PTI reported. The decision to expel Thomas from the party has been taken with the consent of the All India Congress Committee.

The announcement comes after KV Thomas shared the stage with CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a bypoll meeting of the left party-led front in Kochi. Sudhakaran made the announcement regarding the expulsion of KV Thomas from Congress in Udaipur in Rajasthan. Notably, the Congress party is set to hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur from Friday, 13 March. Earlier on 11 May, KV Thomas had announced that he will campaign for the Left Democratic Front candidate Dr Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

KV Thomas to campaign for LDF candidate

Speaking to ANI, Thomas said that he would work for Jo Joseph in by-elections. He had stated that he had taken the decision for the development of the state and country. However, he had reiterated that he would not quit the party. Addressing a press conference in Kochi, KV Thomas said, "I am always a Congressman... I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF's poll campaign also as a Congressman," as per PTI. Launching a scathing attack against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to isolate him unnecessarily.

Congress removes KV Thomas from state political affairs committee

Earlier in April, KV Thomas had participated in the seminar organised by the CPI-M in Kannur defying the decision of the Congress party. After attending the seminar hosted by the CPI(M), Congress Disciplinary Committee had sent notice to KV Thomas for the public conduct against party lines in recent times, according to ANI. The Congress Disciplinary Committee had removed KV Thomas from the state political affairs committee and the executive committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

