'Kerala Fully Prepared To Make Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign A Success': CM Vijayan

As states continue to prepare for carrying out the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebration, the state of Kerala is also walking on the same lines by moving at full pace for making the campaign a success. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also said that preparatory activities for the campaign have been completed further adding that "all programmes on the Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13 to 15 will be a big success."

The CM recently spoke at the 3rd National Committee meeting of Azadi ka Amritmahotsav held at the Culture Centre in Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday.

“The Kudambasree Self Help Groups have started producing the national flags in their local area in a decentralised manner, assessing an initial requirement of 26.25 lakh national flags as of August 1 with a priority to manufacture in khadi and cotton materials. All preparatory activities are completed and the programmes on the Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13th to 15th will a big success,” he said during the address.

Adding more to this, the chief minister also informed that departments of local self-government and general education have been entrusted as nodal departments, while district collectors have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of the distribution of national flags.

Notably, CM Vijayan highlighted the celebrations of India's 75th Independence Day stating that it is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

“Kerala celebrates the 75th year of Independence to uphold the value of Democracy, Secularism, and Social equality,” he added.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The central government's Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is an initiative launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist/display it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

As stated by the government, the program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag in their home which will help to make people's relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. In addition to that, the idea behind the initiative is also to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union Ministers and BJP leaders have been asking people to participate in the campaign and as a part of it hoist/display the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15.

