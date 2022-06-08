Kerala Gold Scam: BJP's Tom Vadakkan Seeks Re-investigation; 'truth Will Come Out'

In a recent development in Swapna Suresh’s allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Kerala gold smuggling case, BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan on Wednesday said that the truth will eventually come out after re-investigation and the Indian government will get to the bottom of the case.

While speaking to Republic TV, the BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, “The information that is in the public domain has been the result of the investigation process. The agencies are under huge pressure to put the truth out. The investigation is under process.” Speaking about Swapna Suresh’s allegations, Tom Vaddakkan said, “I think as the new evidences are coming up, re-investigation is needed. I am sure agencies are fully aware of the ramifications and the final truth will come out. The truth is something nobody can hide and if someone is hiding, that person would be involved. I am sure agencies will investigate and the government of India will get to the bottom of the case.”

CM Pinarayi Vijayan refutes Swapna Suresh's 'baseless' allegations

CM Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated’. Suresh made massive allegations against CM Vijayan in a statement in the courts, accusing him of being part of the alleged smuggling matter.

#EXCLUSIVE: Kerala Gold Scam accused Swapna Suresh speaks of 'Biryani vessels of unusual weight' delivered from Consul-General's residence to CM's residence; says she's mentioned it in court; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/la41ESOEtw — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2022

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has now come forward to dismiss the ‘cheap allegations’ and said that the accused was ‘spreading lies’ against the government. He claimed that the Left Democratic Front government in the state insists on strict action against economic crimes that wreak havoc on the economy.

“Today, through the visual media, some of the references made by the accused in some of the cases were noticed. The state government was the first to ask the central government for a coordinated and effective investigation into the gold smuggling scandal. Subsequent legitimate concerns about investigative methods have been pointed out in a timely manner,” CM Vijayan said in a statement.

'This is part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were part of a larger conspiracy.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.