Amid raging discussions over the massive allegations made by Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has now come forward to slam the Kerala CM. Terming the new revelations from the key accused in the Gold Scam case as ‘shocking’, Chennithala questioned why the central agencies probing the case are yet to question CM Vijayan. Making a statement against the probing agencies, the Congress leader said that the opposition “don't believe in the Central Agencies”.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the Kerala gold scam case, former Kerala LoP and Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department have found ‘nothing significant’ from its inquiry so far.

“The new revelation by Swapna Suresh is quite shocking. We have demanded an impartial inquiry into the Gold Smuggling Scam case. Nothing has come out of the probe,” Chennithala said.

“Nothing significant has been coming out of the inquiry. Why have the Central Agencies not yet questioned Kerala CM? Swapna Suresh mentioned to the inquiry officer earlier, but nothing happened,” the Congress MLA told Republic TV. He went on to attack the central agencies probing the case and accused them of helping CM Vijayan, who was named by the key accused early on in the case.

“We don't believe in the Central Agencies, they have helped the CM (Pinarayi Vijayan). They have been probing for the last 3 years, but nothing has come out yet,” the former Kerala LoP said while making fresh accusations.

Chennithala further reiterated that the probing officials have shown no interest in questioning the top leaders. “They are not going to the Kerala CM or interrogate any of his aides. That is why she (Swapna Suresh) has gone to the Court,” Chennithala told Republic TV. Further raising allegations, the Congress leader said that the agencies “have never interrograted any senior leader involved in the case as there will be a nexus between BJP and CPI”.

'This is part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chennithala’s claims came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied all allegations placed against him by Swapna Suresh. CM Vijayan dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated’. Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. However, CM dismissed the ‘cheap allegations’ and said that the accused was ‘spreading lies’ against the government.

Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were part of a larger conspiracy.

What is the Kerala Gold scam case?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard.

Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

Image: REPUBLIC