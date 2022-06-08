Kerala Gold Scam: Congress Makes Massive Claim; Alleges 'understanding Between CPM & BJP'

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday made a massive claim on the Kerala gold scam case. Noting that no action was taken against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yet, he claimed that there is an understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Appearing in a debate mediated by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Chennithala said, "There was an understanding between CPI-M and BJP in Kerala; they didn't want Congress to come to power. The investigating agencies were aware of all these facts. Swapna Suresh has mentioned all these details to the investigating agencies. ED (Enforcement Directorate), Customs were looking into the gold smuggling case but unfortunately, the directions were very clear. They wanted Congress's UDF not to come to power. CPI-M and BJP were hands in glove and the investigation was settled."

'Why agencies didn't investigate the CM?' asks Congress

He added, "Three years and investigating agencies have not booked anybody. Serious revelations were made by Swapna Suresh, she's already given all this to the probe agencies, I wonder why they didn't probe into this and why they didn't investigate the Chief Minister. I am demanding an impartial inquiry into this whole episode."

Stating that Swapna's allegations were only the tip of the iceberg, the Congress leader said that the prime accused in the gold smuggling case will come with more revelations.

Chennithala had previously claimed that BJP traded its votes in favour of CPI-M in 69 seats in the last Assembly elections. "They want Congress Mukt Bharat," he argued.

Swapna Suresh alleges involvement of Kerala CM in gold smuggling case

Swapna Suresh, key accused in sensational gold-smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, on Tuesday revealed that she has declared in the court about the involvement of Kerala CM, his wife and daughter in the matter. She also claimed that a bag containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

Meanwhile, the CM has denied all allegations put against him by Swapna terming them "baseless and politically motivated." He claimed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala insists on strict action against economic crimes that wreak havoc on the economy.