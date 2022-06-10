Kerala Gold Scam: Congress Stages Protests Trivandrum; Seeks CM Vijayan's Resignation

After the allegations of Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam case, the state Congress wing has been staging widespread protests in Thiruvananthapuram demanding his resignation.

On Friday, the United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a massive protest at the Kerala Secretariat, which is just 3 km away from the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvananthapuram.

#BREAKING | Gold smuggling case: Massive protests break out in Kerala against CM Pinarayi Vijayan



WATCH #LIVE report from Thiruvananthapuram - https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/0SIxdsYQS8 — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2022

The youth Congress workers were seen raising anti-Pinarayi Vijayan slogans and demanding the CM to resign after the allegation leveled by Swapna Suresh in the Kerala gold scam case.

UDF workers on Friday alleged that they have no trust in agencies and want this probe to be monitored by the court. This comes at a time when Swapna Suresh said that she is getting threats and facing mental harassment by the people in power.

UDF workers on Friday alleged that they will further intensify the protest until action is taken against CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Youth Congress continued its protests in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. However, on Thursday, the Kerala Congress Mahila wing, as well as Youth Congress, staged protests in Kerala's capital where a scuffle broke out between the party workers and police. As the protestors tried to march ahead with their protest and break the barricades, the police used water cannons on the Congress workers.

The protest witnessed huge vessels being brought to the protest site filled with gold-colored boxes resembling gold bricks, to drive home the point that an allegation along those lines was leveled against the Chief Minister. A similar protest was also witnessed in Kochi on Thursday.

This is a part of some political agenda: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.”

The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were a part of a larger conspiracy.

Allegations of Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said. Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.