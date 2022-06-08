Kerala Gold Scam: CPI(M) Files Complaint Against Swapna Suresh After Allegations On The CM

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Kerala minister and CPI(M) leader KT Jaleel slammed the allegations made by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Terming the allegations as being ‘baseless’, Jaleel on Wednesday claimed that there is a conspiracy by the opposition against the LDF government.

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides and officials including former minister KT Jaleel of being involved in the case as well. However, the CPI(M) leader responded strongly to the allegations and filed a complaint with the police against Swapna Suresh. Accusing the prime accused of conspiracy, Jaleel said that the allegations must be probed.

Jaleel claimed that there was a conspiracy hatched by Swapna Suresh along with former MLA PC George and the BJP. He claimed that the prime accused in the case, with the opposition, was out to tarnish the image of the government with such allegations. Earlier, CM Vijayan had dismissed all allegations raised by Suresh and accused her of ‘spreading lies’ against the government.

'This is part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jaleel’s police complaint came after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied all allegations put against him by Swapna Suresh. CM Vijayan dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated’.

Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were part of a larger conspiracy.

What is the Kerala gold scam case?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

