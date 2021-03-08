Kerala Gold Scam: Pinarayi Replies To Shah; Says ‘TRV Under Full Control Of Union Govt’

Replying to Home Minister Amit Shah's questions on the Kerala Gold smuggling case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, posed a question regarding the Sohrauddin encounter case - without naming Shah. Refuting out at Shah's allegations on 'mysterious deaths', he said Kerala will battle against communalism from both Congress and BJP. In 2014, Shah was acquitted by a CBI court due to lack of evidence in the murder cases of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauserbi, and witness Tulsiram Prajapati, who were all killed in fake encounters in 2005 and 2006.

Amit Shah poses 3 questions for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case

Kerala CM rakes up Sohrabuddin encounter

Does @AmitShah remember whose name was mentioned in the charge sheet of a fake encounter case, was arrested and then jailed? The same person was accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion and illegal surveillance. And on mysterious deaths, is he speaking from his own experience? — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 8, 2021

Moreover, CM alleged that the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage began after BJP's V Muraleedharan took over as Minister of State for External Affairs. -Vijayan claimed Muraleedharan, on multiple occasions, had said the baggage seized by the Customs was not a diplomatic one. Pulling up Shah, he tweeted, "Isn't an MoS playing a lead role in controlling it? Amit Shah should respond."

How did TRV - under full control of Union Govt. - become a hub of gold smuggling since BJP came to power? Haven't those caught for gold smuggling been deputed & sangh parivar folks been appointed there? Isn't an MoS playing a lead role in controlling it? @AmitShah should respond. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 8, 2021

Shah poses 3 questions

Addressing the concluding 'Vijaya Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah posed three questions in response to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement claiming the union government was trying to use central agencies against political opponents. Shah hit out at the ruling LDF's administration for failing to bring development in the state, urging Kerala to give BJP a chance. Kerala goes to polls on 6th April and the counting of votes on 2nd May.

Questioning the Kerala CMO's role in the gold smuggling case after key-accused Swapna Suresh's shocking revelations a couple of days ago, Shah asked, "Did prime accused Swapna Suresh frequently visit your office? Did you office put pressure on customs to not check for smuggling of gold? Did Swapna Suresh receive salary worth Rs 3 lakhs per month through state agencies?". Recently, Kerala BJP fielded 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face, but the BJP's Core team is to yet decide on it.

BJP's Kerala push

Aiming to conquer the final southern frontier, BJP lined up its top national leaders to be part of Vijaya Yatra from February 21 to March 7. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the party's rally at Kasargode in North Kerala on February 21 - kicking off 14 rallies and over 80 meetings, concluding at Thiruvananthapuram. The Yatra has seen top BJP leaders like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shahnawaz Hussein, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Meenakshi Lekhi, K Annamalai, with Home Minister Amit Shah concluding the poll rally at Thiruvananthapuram. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

