Kerala Gold Scam: Police Detains BJP Yuva Morcha Protesters Demanding CM Vijayan's Ouster

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday protested in Kochi demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. Some BJP Yuva Morcha workers were also detained by the police over the protests.

The protestors, who were holding BJP flags, also shouted anti-Vijayan slogans, demanding that he step down. The police used water cannons were also used to dispel the crowd.

This comes after the prime accused in the gold scam, Swapna Suresh, triggered a political controversy by alleging the involvement of the CM, his wife and daughter in the scam.

She earlier informed the media that she has given a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC at court against Pinarayi Vijayan, his family, former minister KT Jaleel and other top bureaucrats.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Kannur, was taken into National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on 11 July 2020. The NIA, Enforcement Directorate and Customs conducted separate probes into the racket that was uncovered with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on 5 July 2020.

Kerala CM using all means to block gold smuggling case investigation: BJP

BJP had earlier alleged that Chief Minister was using all means to block the probe as there was a needle of suspicion firmly pointed at him and his family.

Referring to Vijayan's letter to PM Narendra Modi in July 2020, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Kerala CM had termed this crime a serious one which warranted a thorough probe and assured the state government's all assistance.

"From that day till today he has done everything to block the investigation into this crime. He used state police to roadblock the central agencies who have the expertise (in probing such cases)," Chandrasekhar said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Murleedharan also slammed the Kerala CM and said that his first tile was like an "Under Mafia". He also questioned the CM on why is he afraid of the investigation agencies.