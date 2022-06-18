Kerala Gold Scam: Water Cannons, Tear Gas Used To Disperse Protesting Congress Workers

The Kerala police on Saturday used water canons as well as tear gas to disperse the Congress workers who were staging protests at the secretariat office in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold scam case, demanding his resignation.

Notably, the protests were organised by Congress' youth wing after the allegations of Swapna Suresh, where she claimed of CM Vijayan's involvement in the Kerala gold scam case. The protestors were seen carrying the Youth Congress flags while raising anti-Pinarayi Vijayan slogans.

When the protestors tried going over the barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse them. Soon, the protest turned violent when a scuffle between police and protestors broke out. Police had to resort to tear gas cannons to disperse the violent protestors who were seen pelting stones at them. .

One of the Youth Congress leaders spoke to Republic over the police resorting to force to disperse them and said, "This is a clear case of police atrocity. A Chief Minister who cannot face questions from media, who cannot answer the public is using the force to ensure that there is no protest against him."

#LIVE | Congress stages protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram over gold scam. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/vPm54jVcuI — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022

Notably, the state Congress wing has been staging widespread protests in Thiruvananthapuram and other parts of Kerala and has alleged that they will further intensify the protest until action is taken against the Kerala CM. This came after key accused of gold scam case Swapna Suresh made massive claims against CM Vijayan, accusing him and his family members of being involved in the scam.

This is a part of some political agenda: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is a part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were a part of a larger conspiracy.

Allegations made by Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. "So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivashankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.