Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Swapna Suresh Accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan Of 'harassing' Her

The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘harassing’ her because she is trying to bring the truth out.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Swapna Suresh said, “Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is supposed to protect the public has put me to starvation now. He is harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out. He can’t just do things for his daughter. He has to consider all of us as daughters.”

“The day before yesterday, Crime Branch interrogated me in the conspiracy case registered against me. Basically, it was harassment. The investigation team asked me to step down from HRDS INDIA and to drop my lawyer, Krishna Raj. This is a threat,” she added.

Swapna Suresh appears before Crime Branch

Swapna Suresh appeared before the Crime Branch for interrogation on Tuesday regarding the conspiracy case filed against her by former minister KT Jaleel.

While speaking to the reporters, Suresh said, "I have no fear of arrest. I didn't do anything to be afraid of. It is a fake case, charged overnight. It was initially bailable but was later made non-bailable. Let me face it."

CPI (M) leader KT Jaleel filed a complaint on June 8 this year asking for an investigation into the accusations Swapna made against him in the gold smuggling case, alleging that she conspired and made defamatory statements against him. Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police have registered a case against Swapna under Section 153 and Section 120B.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. Suresh was booked and arrested in cases filed by the Customs, ED and the state police.

After securing bail in all cases and getting her detention under the COFEPOSA quashed, she walked free on 6 November 2021. As per the charge sheet, the NIA alleged that the accused persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.